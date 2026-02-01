Huda Kattan’s Iran Repost Sparks Boycott Calls and Retail Pressure

Giorgia Valente reports that an Instagram repost by cosmetics founder Huda Kattan has sparked a backlash that could jump from comments to cash registers. On Jan. 28, 2026, the Huda Beauty founder shared a TRT World clip showing a pro-regime rally in Iran where demonstrators burned images of Reza Pahlavi, President Donald Trump, and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu—footage critics say echoed state-friendly framing as protests and a crackdown continued.

Iranian makeup creator Atipak MUA, based in Italy, said the repost stunned followers because Kattan presents herself as a human-rights advocate yet had been largely silent as Iranians were killed and repressed. With about 54 million followers, Atipak argued, a post like that can skew what global audiences think they’re seeing.

Kattan deleted the story within hours and posted explanations saying she opposed the Islamic Republic, was not “against the Iranian people,” and did not feel informed enough to fully criticize the regime, while warning against foreign intervention. Critics said the walk-back eroded trust, and the boycott was already rolling: videos urged unfollows and showed products being destroyed, while sources in Los Angeles told The Media Line some Sephora stores looked unusually empty.

Strategic analyst Yael Moshe said outrage over Iranian women could form a “toxic coalition” with existing political boycotts, raising pressure on retailers. Brand expert Aliza Licht warned that repeated controversies can harden into a pattern for founder-led brands, turning a flare-up into a trust problem for partners. Family dynamics added fuel—Mona Kattan appeared to distance herself while sister Alya defended Huda and blamed “Zionists.”

