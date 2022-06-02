In International Rebranding, Turkey Officially Becomes Türkiye At United Nations

Turkey’s official name at the United Nations has been changed to “Türkiye” at the republic’s request. A letter from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was received at the UN on Wednesday requesting the change in the country’s internationally recognized official name in English. The change is effective immediately, according to the UN. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in December 2021 released a memorandum that asked the public to use Türkiye to describe the country in every language, calling it “the best representation and expression of the Turkish people’s culture, civilization and values,” and laying the groundwork for this week’s official change. As part of the rebranding, “Made in Türkiye” is being placed on all exported products.