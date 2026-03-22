Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Executes 3 Protesters as Nowruz Begins Under a Cloud of Fear
Three young Iranian protesters were suddenly executed at dawn on Thursday on charges of killing two police officers in Qom, even though they had renounced in court the confessions extracted from them under torture. (Screenshot: YouTube)

Iran Executes 3 Protesters as Nowruz Begins Under a Cloud of Fear

Steven Ganot
03/22/2026

On the eve of Nowruz, as many Iranians prepared for a holiday meant to mark renewal, Omid Habibinia reported that the Islamic Republic delivered a grim message instead: fear still rules, and the gallows are still in use. Three young men tied to January’s uprising in Qom—Saleh Mohammadi, 19; Saeed Davoudi, 22; and Mehdi Ghasemi, believed to be in his early 20s—were executed at dawn after what rights advocates describe as coerced confessions, torture, and sham proceedings dressed up as justice.

The article paints a picture that is bleak even by the standards of Iran’s long record of repression. Mohammadi reportedly withdrew his confession in court and said it had been extracted under torture. Davoudi had originally been sentenced to life in prison, yet he was executed anyway. Ghasemi was condemned on the charge of “enmity against God,” one of the regime’s favorite catch-all tools when it wants the verdict first and the evidence later. Human rights advocates quoted by Habibinia call the killings extrajudicial in substance, whatever paperwork accompanied them.

The hangings did not come alone. A day earlier, the judiciary’s news outlet reported the execution of Kourosh Keyvani, a Swedish-Iranian citizen accused of spying for Israel. Activists interviewed in the piece say these cases are part of a broader campaign of retaliation as the regime faces war pressure, domestic anger, and the lingering threat of more protests. They warn that dozens, possibly hundreds, of detainees may now be at risk of secret executions, summary trials, denial of medical care, or what one activist chillingly describes as “silent execution.”

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Habibinia also traces the widening machinery of fear beyond the execution chamber. Families say loved ones have vanished into a legal black hole after violent arrests, with no warrants, no clear charges, and no word on where detainees are being held. Reports from prisons point to deteriorating conditions, blocked visits, cut communications, and deep uncertainty over who may be next. This is not just a story about three executions. It is a story about a state trying to break a society before the next spark catches. Read Habibinia’s article and watch the video report for the details, the voices of the activists, and the human stakes behind the headlines.

Mideast Daily News
Human Rights
Iran executions
Iranian protesters
Nowruz
Omid Habibinia
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods