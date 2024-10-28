IRGC Eliminates Terrorist Group Behind Deadly Attack in Southeast Iran

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that it has dismantled the terrorist group responsible for a deadly attack on security forces in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan. According to the IRGC’s official outlet, Sepah News, the operation was conducted by the Quds Base of the IRGC’s Ground Force in collaboration with provincial intelligence and police units.

The attack occurred on Saturday when 10 Iranian law enforcement officers, including conscripts and policemen, were ambushed by “criminal terrorists” while returning to their station after a security mission. In response, Iranian forces identified the assailants’ hideout and launched an offensive using combat drones.

The operation resulted in the deaths of four terrorists, the arrest of four others, and injuries to several members of the group, while some suspects managed to escape. A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the remaining individuals.

The Jaish al-Zulm group, designated as a terrorist organization by Iran, claimed responsibility for the initial attack. Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been a hotspot for violent incidents involving armed groups challenging the central government.