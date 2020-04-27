Israel Accused of Conducting Airstrikes near Damascus

Syria has for the third time in less than two weeks accused Israel of carrying out airstrikes in the war-torn country, with state media claiming that fighter jets early Monday morning targeted a military airfield near Damascus. The so-called Mezzeh outpost, located just outside the Syrian capital, is reportedly used by Iranian forces and has been attacked several times in the past. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, four Iran-linked fighters were killed in the assault, which also destroyed numerous buildings. The latest incident came a day after Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said the government was entering a new phase in its years-long effort to curb Iranian interventionism in the region. “Keep your ears open. We’ve gone from a policy of blocking [Iran] to pushing it out [of Syria],” Bennett asserted. Exactly one week ago, Israel was accused of striking military positions belonging to Iranian-linked groups in the Palmyra desert. Days earlier, the IDF allegedly targeted a vehicle in Syria carrying Mustafa Mughniyeh, son of Imad Mughniyeh, a Hizbullah terror mastermind killed in a 2008 car bombing that was jointly attributed to Israel’s Mossad spy agency and the CIA.