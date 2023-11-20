Israel Faces Heightened Climate Threats, OECD Report Warns

An OECD climate monitor reveals a drastic increase in extreme temperatures and drought risks for Israel

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) “Climate Action Monitor 2023” report, highlighted by Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry, forecasts dramatically increased climate risks for Israel. The country is expected to face 80 days annually with temperatures above 35° Celsius (95° Fahrenheit) between 2080 and 2099, a significant increase from the past. This marks the highest expected rise in extreme heat among the 51 countries analyzed. Additionally, Israelis are projected to endure 145 tropical nights, when the nighttime temperature does not fall below 20° C (68° F), each year, an increase of 48 nights, leading to urban heat islands and potential health risks. The report also predicts a substantial growth in areas affected by drought, raising serious concerns for Israel’s climate resilience.