Israel Marks Fallen Soldiers, Terror Victims as Memorial Day Set To Begin

Israel will come to a halt on Tuesday evening as a siren sounds for one minute throughout the country in memory of Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror. The siren marks the start of Memorial Day in Israel, known as Yom Hazikaron. Some 56 soldiers will be added to the list of those killed during their military service in the last year, the Defense Ministry has announced. An additional 84 wounded or disabled veterans died in the last year as a result of injuries sustained during military service this past year, bringing the total number of people who have died in Israel’s military since 1860 to 24,068. Waze, which was started as an Israeli company before being acquired by Google in 2013, this year will launch a program to help drivers in Israel to find memorials for fallen soldiers and terror attack victims. The company has mapped about 250 of the memorials and the sites will appear on the maps used by drivers instead of the ads that usually appear there during the 24 hours of Israel’s Memorial Day, The Jerusalem Post reported.