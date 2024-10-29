Israel Moves To Expel UN Palestinian Refugee Agency After Knesset Vote

The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, has passed two bills banning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating within Israeli-controlled territories. Supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and the right-wing opposition Yisrael Beitenu party, the legislation effectively restricts UNRWA’s access to the Palestinian territories and cuts all Israeli government contact with the agency.

Israeli officials claim the move is a necessary security measure, alleging that UNRWA supports Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by the US, EU, and Israel. UNRWA denies these accusations, emphasizing its adherence to UN standards of neutrality. The decision has drawn strong opposition from international allies, humanitarian organizations, and the United Nations.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the action as a “catastrophe” with “disastrous” consequences for Palestinian refugees. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “deep concern,” warning that the ban could create a humanitarian void and destabilize the region. Critics argue that the legislation threatens essential services for millions of Palestinians who rely on UNRWA for education, health care, and food aid across the Middle East.

Within Israel, the move has sparked debate. Supporters argue that UNRWA perpetuates the conflict by reinforcing the “right of return” for the millions of descendants of Palestinian refugees, while opponents believe the agency is a crucial lifeline for vulnerable populations.

As the reporter bringing you this story, I encourage readers to read the full article to understand the complexities surrounding this significant development.