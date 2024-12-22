Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Leave 17 Dead, Including 8 in School Shelter

Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 17 Palestinians on Thursday, with eight fatalities reported at a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City, according to medical officials. Children were among the dead, underscoring the devastating impact on civilians.

The Musa Bin Nusayr School in Gaza City, which had served as a shelter for those displaced by ongoing violence, was hit during the strikes. The Israeli military claimed the site was being used as a command center by Hamas for planning operations.

Additional casualties included four people killed in Gaza City when a car was targeted and five others in separate strikes on Rafah and Khan Yunis in the south.

In Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital were ordered to evacuate patients and move them to another medical facility, a task described by hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya as “next to impossible” due to a lack of ambulances.

Israeli forces have been operating in northern Gaza for nearly three months, stating that their actions aim to prevent further attacks. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of attempting to depopulate areas near the border.