Israeli Cities Erupt in Protest Over Dismissal of Defense Minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismissal of popular Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday ignited protests across Israel, including a massive demonstration in Tel Aviv that brought the city to a standstill.

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets, blocking Tel Aviv’s main highway and setting up bonfires. Crowds gathered outside Netanyahu’s home and in cities across the country, demanding accountability. Hostage families, organized into The Hostages and Missing Persons Families organization, also condemned Gallant’s firing, calling it “a direct continuation of efforts to torpedo” hostage negotiations.

“Firing Gallant in the middle of a war is an act of madness,” opposition leader Yair Lapid posted on X. “Netanyahu is selling Israel’s security… for a disgraceful political survival.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog also criticized the decision, calling it “the last thing Israel needs.”

Gallant, long viewed as a moderating force within Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition government, has long been at odds with the premier regarding long-term plans for the war and Orthodox enlistment.

Gallant’s recent calls for a temporary truce with Hamas to secure a hostage deal clashed with Netanyahu’s push for sustained military pressure.

In a late-night television appearance, the former defense minister and the military chief said a hostage deal was needed “as quickly as possible when they are still alive,” and there would be “no forgiveness” for not doing everything necessary to secure their release.

He also repeated calls for an inquiry into the events leading up to Hamas’ surprise October 7 attack, in which over 1,200 people were killed and another 250 taken hostage.