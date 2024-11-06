Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Cities Erupt in Protest Over Dismissal of Defense Minister
A person wearing a mask with the face of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures with handcuffs as protestors block a road in Tel Aviv after the dismissal of the defense minister, on November 5, 2024. (JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli Cities Erupt in Protest Over Dismissal of Defense Minister

Sam Baeza
11/06/2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismissal of popular Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday ignited protests across Israel, including a massive demonstration in Tel Aviv that brought the city to a standstill.  

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets, blocking Tel Aviv’s main highway and setting up bonfires. Crowds gathered outside Netanyahu’s home and in cities across the country, demanding accountability. Hostage families, organized into The Hostages and Missing Persons Families organization, also condemned Gallant’s firing, calling it “a direct continuation of efforts to torpedo” hostage negotiations.  

“Firing Gallant in the middle of a war is an act of madness,” opposition leader Yair Lapid posted on X. “Netanyahu is selling Israel’s security… for a disgraceful political survival.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog also criticized the decision, calling it “the last thing Israel needs.”  

Gallant, long viewed as a moderating force within Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition government, has long been at odds with the premier regarding long-term plans for the war and Orthodox enlistment.  

Gallant’s recent calls for a temporary truce with Hamas to secure a hostage deal clashed with Netanyahu’s push for sustained military pressure.  

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

In a late-night television appearance, the former defense minister and the military chief said a hostage deal was needed “as quickly as possible when they are still alive,” and there would be “no forgiveness” for not doing everything necessary to secure their release.  

He also repeated calls for an inquiry into the events leading up to Hamas’ surprise October 7 attack, in which over 1,200 people were killed and another 250 taken hostage. 

Mideast Daily News
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas
Israel
Yair Lapid
Yoav Gallant
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods