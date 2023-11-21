Israeli Military Reveals Hamas’ Weapons Used in October 7 Attacks

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a revealing presentation for the international press, showcasing the array of weapons and vehicles used by Hamas terrorists in the October 7 attacks against Israeli civilians. Lt. Col. Idan Sharon-Kettler, deputy commander of the IDF’s enemy equipment collection unit, emphasized the sophistication and extent of Hamas’ arsenal, including AK-47s, thermobaric grenades, and Shawaz anti-tank explosives. These weapons, often funded and smuggled from various countries, including Iran, Russia, and North Korea, were used primarily to target Israeli civilians and carry out atrocities against them. This event aimed to challenge the perception of Hamas as a mere militia and to place the group’s actions within the broader context of Islamist fundamentalist terrorism. The IDF’s display, which is only a fraction of the recovered weapons, underscores the grave nature of the threat posed by Hamas. For an in-depth understanding of the extent and sophistication of Hamas’ arsenal, as displayed by the IDF, see the full story and video report by The Media Line’s reporter, Aaron Poris.