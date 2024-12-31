This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s 2025 Outlook: Navigating Conflict and Regional Shifts

Israel’s 2025 Outlook: Navigating Conflict and Regional Shifts

Steven Ganot
12/31/2024

As Israel enters 2025, security experts predict a year filled with challenges but also opportunities for progress. In an article for The Media Line, Maayan Hoffman interviews three experts who analyze the complex dynamics facing Israel, including the aftermath of October 2023’s attacks, the ongoing threat from Hamas, and the prospects of addressing Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Researcher Kobi Michael notes that while the year ahead will be turbulent, it may see fewer casualties than 2024. Israeli author, thought leader, and former Member of Knesset Einat Wilf emphasizes that Israel has regained some of its regional standing, and Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi suggests decisive actions, including eliminating Hamas as a military force and countering Iran’s influence, could reshape the future.

The article explores the implications of a new US administration led by President-elect Donald Trump, who has signaled strong support for Israel. Experts believe this change could open doors for decisive actions against Iran and renewed international partnerships. However, challenges in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria remain critical, with concerns over rising extremism and unstable cease-fires.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

From Gaza’s hostages to the future of regional alliances, Hoffman provides a nuanced look at the crossroads Israel faces in 2025. Read the full article by Maayan Hoffman for detailed insights into Israel’s evolving security landscape.

Mideast Daily News
Abraham Accords
Amir Avivi
Donald Trump
Einat Wilf
Gaza
Hamas
Iran
Israel
Kobi Michael
US administration
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods