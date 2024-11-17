Donate
Italian Air Force Sends 15 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
Protesters holding Palestinian and banners gather to stage a demonstration in support of Palestine and Lebanon in Rome, Italy, on October 12, 2024. (Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Italian Air Force Sends 15 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

The Media Line Staff
11/17/2024

An Italian Air Force C-130J aircraft departed from Pisa on Saturday, carrying over 15 tons of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza, the Italian Defense Ministry announced. The aid, collected by the charity Confederazione Nazionale delle Misericordie d’Italia, aims to support the civilian population enduring the ongoing conflict.

“Italy is doing and will continue to do everything possible to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza,” said Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. He emphasized Italy’s commitment to humanitarian efforts and the pursuit of de-escalation in the region.

The plane is scheduled to land at Larnaca Airport in Cyprus, where the aid will be transferred to Gaza. This mission is part of Italy’s broader humanitarian initiative, Food for Gaza, launched earlier this year to provide ongoing support to the war-torn enclave. Several consignments of aid have already been delivered under the initiative.

Italy’s latest humanitarian effort highlights the international push to address the growing crisis in Gaza, as the civilian population faces severe shortages of essential supplies amid ongoing hostilities.

