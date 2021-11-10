Americans need to understand the Middle East
Italy Issues Arrest Warrant For Kidnapping For Grandfather of Israeli Boy, 6
Shmuel Peleg, left, the maternal grandfather of Italian cable car crash survivor Eitan Biran, 6, arrives at Tel Aviv family court for a hearing on the alleged kidnapping of his grandson on October 8, 2021. (Amir Levy/Getty Image)
Marcy Oster
11/10/2021

Italy has issued an international arrest warrant for the grandfather of a six-year-old Israeli boy, accusing him of kidnapping his grandson in the midst of a custody dispute. Eitan Biran’s parents were killed in May in a cable car crash in northern Italy. The Tel Aviv family court late last month ordered that Eitan be returned to his paternal aunt Aya Biran in Pavia, in northern Italy. Eitan and his parents were living in Pavia at the time of the accident, that also killed his brother and great grandparents. Last month, his maternal grandfather Shmulik Peleg spirited Eitan out of Italy to Switzerland and brought him to Israel illegally on a private jet. An Italian court had ordered that Eitan’s aunt remain his guardian after he was released from the hospital following the accident. Eitan currently remains in Israel after Peleg and his ex-wife Esther Cohen filed an appeal against returning him to Italy, where he has lived since he was a month old. A second arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of a man identified as Gabriel Abutbul Alon, an Israeli living in abroad, who is accused of assisting Peleg, Haaretz reported.

