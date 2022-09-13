The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Jared Kushner Says 6 Other Muslim-Majority Countries Discussed Joining Abraham Accords
Then-US President Donald Trump meets with then-Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, DC, March 14, 2017. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, listens. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Jared Kushner
Abraham Accords

Jared Kushner Says 6 Other Muslim-Majority Countries Discussed Joining Abraham Accords

The Media Line Staff
09/13/2022

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is also the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, criticized the Biden administration for failing to get other countries to sign on to the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. “I think the biggest disappointment so far is that more countries haven’t been brought into it,” Kushner said at an event in Washington marking the second anniversary of the agreements. The event was held with the Abraham Accords Peace Institute – which was founded by Kushner, and the American First Policy Institute, an organization founded following Trump’s inauguration. Kushner said during the event that there were active discussions with six additional Muslim-majority countries, which he did not name, about joining the accords prior to President Trump leaving office.  “I think that there’s a lot more to build on. But I do hope that the current administration will focus on that and work to do that because once the whole Arab-Israeli conflict is over, I think that you will have an era of prosperity and peacefulness in that region that will endure for a very, very long time,” Kushner also reportedly said.

