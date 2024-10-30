Kurdistan’s KDP Wins Election, Securing Lead in Regional Government

In the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party in the latest parliamentary election, securing 39 out of 100 seats, the election commission announced Wednesday. This result positions the KDP, led by Masoud Barzani, to lead the semi-autonomous region’s next government. Its long-time coalition partner, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), came in second with 23 seats, reflecting the historic rivalry between the two major Kurdish parties.

Turnout among registered voters was reported at 72%. The 100-seat parliament allocates five seats specifically for minority groups, with the remaining 95 seats contested by Kurdish political parties and opposition groups. The two ruling parties, KDP and PUK, which have jointly governed the region since 1992, are expected to retain control of the regional government. However, the election results indicate a stronger position for the KDP.

Originally scheduled for 2022, the election was delayed due to disagreements between the KDP and PUK over political issues, which analysts suggest could complicate the process of forming a new government.

New Generation, the leading Kurdish opposition party, came in a distant third, winning 15 seats. Analysts and regional officials foresee ongoing friction between the KDP and PUK as they negotiate terms for the next government.