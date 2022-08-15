The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Kuwait Appoints First Ambassador to Iran in 6 Years
Mideast Daily News
Kuwait
Iran
diplomatic ties

Kuwait Appoints First Ambassador to Iran in 6 Years

Steven Ganot
08/15/2022

Kuwait has appointed an ambassador to Iran for the first time in more than six years. Ambassador Bader Abdullah Al-Munaikh presented his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced on its website. Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Munaikh’s appointment.

Iran already has an ambassador in Kuwait, Mohammad Irani.

Kuwait recalled its top envoy, Ambassador Majdi adh-Dhafiri, and broke ties with Iran in January 2016 over attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran, following similar moves by Saudi allies Sudan and Bahrain, and the downgrading of ties with Tehran by the United Arab Emirates. The attacks on the Saudi facilities were in response to Riyadh’s execution of Shiite cleric Sheik Nimr al-Nimr and 46 others convicted on terrorism charges.

Kuwait’s move comes amid efforts by the Sunni dynasty in Riyadh to improve its relations with the Shi’ite ayatollahs’ regime in Tehran. The Saudi-Iranian rivalry for power and influence has fueled multiple regional conflicts, mostly through proxy forces. Saudi Arabia launched direct talks with Iran last year. Five rounds of discussions mediated by Iraq have yielded some progress but “not enough,” according to the kingdom’s foreign minister, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir.

The United Arab Emirates is likewise working to return its ambassador to Iran as it seeks to rebuild ties after years of mutual hostility, a senior Emirati official said last month.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.