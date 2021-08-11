Linoy Ashram Returns to Hero’s Welcome in Israel

Israeli Olympic gold medalist Linoy Ashram returned home to a hero’s welcome on Wednesday. Arriving at Ben-Gurion International Airport from Tokyo along with her rhythmic gymnastics teammates, Ashram appeared moved by the outpouring of well-wishers and the joyous celebration mounted in her honor. The intensity of the victory was magnified by the reaction of the Russian Olympic Committee team in denigrating its Israeli opponents, which has been widely dismissed as the behavior of sore losers. But in a demonstration of sportsmanship, Russia’s Dina Averina, the favorite for the gold going into the competition, wrote on social media that Ashram did, indeed, deserve the gold and that she did nothing wrong. Ashram has not revealed future plans, such as whether she will defend her medal in Paris in 2024.