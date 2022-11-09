Donate
Netanyahu Wins the Big Race
Netanyahu (NZ) ridden by Jordan Childs, wins the Drouin & District Community Bank Bm64 Handicap (Chute) at Sportsbet Pakenham on Nov. 4, 2022 in Pakenham, Australia. (Ross Holburt/Racing Photos via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

Netanyahu Wins the Big Race

Steven Ganot
11/09/2022

Dirt was flying as the competitors headed into the home stretch. Among them was Netanyahu – clearly talented but aging, heavily saddled, and no longer in peak shape. But as the finish line came into sight, Netanyahu pulled ahead, leaving rivals in the dust and winning the race with a commanding lead.

No, not that race and not that Netanyahu.

Netanyahu the horse, a 5-year-old bay mare from New Zealand, ridden by jockey Jordan Childs and trained by the father-and-son team of Leon and Troy Corstens, won the 1200-meter Drouin & District Community Bank Bm64 Handicap last Friday at Pakenham Racing Club just outside of Melbourne, Australia.

Like her namesake, she seems intent on defying her detractors who said the time had come for her to be put out to pasture.

