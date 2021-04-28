Nides Reported to be Next US Ambassador to Israel   

The Washington Post on Wednesday reported United States President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Thomas Nides, the managing director and vice chairman of Morgan Stanley and former deputy secretary of state for management and resources, as the next ambassador to Israel. If confirmed by the Senate, Nides will replace David Friedman, the outgoing ambassador stationed in Jerusalem. During his term under former President Barack Obama, Nides was considered a friendly face to visiting Israeli officials, often representing pro-Israeli stances when disagreements between Jerusalem and the White House arose. According to the Post report, Biden also will nominate Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, for envoy to the United Nations’ World Food Program, and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel for ambassador to Japan.