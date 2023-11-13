Pakistan Unveils Strategic Plan for Climate Action, Sustainable Growth

Pakistan’s Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives on Sunday launched a far-reaching plan to combat climate change while promoting sustainable development, as outlined in the National Climate Change Policy (NCCP). The NCCP, approved in 2021, aims to integrate climate change considerations with other national policies and build climate-resilient infrastructure, advancing sustained economic growth.

A key element of the policy is the National Climate Finance Strategy (NCFS), developed to identify priority sectors and amplify climate finance. The NCFS is described as pivotal to Pakistan’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, emphasizing the mobilization of private sector investment, international climate finance, and carbon markets.

Pakistan is particularly vulnerable to climate-related hazards, including floods, landslides, droughts, heatwaves, extreme cold, and cyclones. The policy reflects a crucial step in addressing these challenges through a comprehensive approach, aligning economic development with environmental sustainability.