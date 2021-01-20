This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Politician Plans Provocative Path, Picks Punch-Packing ‘Project’ as Partner
Mideast Daily News
Israeli election
Gideon Sa’ar
Binyamin Netanyahu

Politician Plans Provocative Path, Picks Punch-Packing ‘Project’ as Partner

Uri Cohen
01/20/2021

As the election in Israel draws near, some Jerusalem politicians are apparently looking across the ocean toward Washington for inspiration. Israel’s Channel 12 reports that Gideon Saar, the right-wing challenger to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and a former prominent Likud member himself, has hired the Project Lincoln team of advisers, a group of Republican operators and campaign managers who in the 2020 elections conducted a bare-knuckle, no-holds-barred campaign against Republican nominee and US President Donald Trump. The team founders, which include top strategists Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, Stuart Stevens, and Reed Galen, are expected to visit Israel in the coming weeks ahead of the March 23 Election Day. Similar to Project Lincoln’s message during the US presidential elections, Saar is hoping to portray Netanyahu as someone unfit for office and not a true representative of conservative, right-wing values, who has “fostered a personality cult,” as Saar recently said. The Israeli election will be the fourth in two years, as the country’s political crisis continues; the latest government was dissolved after barely nine months.

