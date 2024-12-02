Prospects for Hamas-Israel Cease-fire Clouded by Political Obstacles

In a report by Keren Setton for The Media Line, prospects for a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel remain bleak despite shifting dynamics in the region. Over a year into a deadly conflict, Israeli and Hamas positions are deeply entrenched, with hostages and territorial issues at the heart of negotiations. While former US President Donald Trump’s impending return to power is influencing calculations on both sides, experts say significant compromises are unlikely under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government.

Efforts by US, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators have yet to yield results, as Hamas insists on an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the cessation of military operations—conditions Israel’s current leadership opposes. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza and internal Israeli politics further complicate the situation. Setton notes that any agreement would likely involve the release of Palestinian prisoners, a contentious issue in Israel.

As protests in Israel demand action on the hostage crisis, public debate intensifies over the price of a potential deal. For Hamas, which has suffered heavy losses, the timing for a temporary truce might be advantageous. However, Israeli experts doubt the government’s willingness to make necessary concessions. Setton concludes that the war’s resolution hinges not only on Hamas and Israel but also on the incoming US administration’s role in shaping the region’s future.

Read Keren Setton’s full report on The Media Line for an in-depth analysis of the complex factors shaping this ongoing conflict.