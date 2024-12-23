Religious Zionists Rally in Jerusalem for Gaza Hostage Deal

Thousands of religious Zionists gathered in Jerusalem on Sunday, urging Israeli leaders to finalize an agreement to free hostages held in Gaza since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 incursion and mass assault on communities in Israel’s south. The rally at the First Station complex reflected both grief and determination, as attendees sought to distinguish themselves from voices in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition who oppose negotiations with Hamas. My report for The Media Line exposes the tension between this public outcry and the government’s approach to a potential cease-fire and prisoner exchange.

Speakers at the event called for unity and decisive action. Rabbi Mordechai Vardi described the gathering as part of a “historic time of national trauma that must be turned to healing.” Rabbanit Racheli Fraenkel, whose son was abducted and killed along with two other teenagers in 2014, voiced solidarity with those still held in Gaza. Family members like Leshem Gonen, whose daughter remains captive, emphasized the shared pain uniting secular and religious Israelis.

Negotiators say 90% of the agreement is complete, with a potential exchange involving women, children, and elderly hostages for Palestinian detainees. Defense Minister Israel Katz expressed cautious optimism, saying, “We are closer to a deal than we’ve been.”

This rally underscored the urgency felt by families and supporters, many of whom sang prayers and shared stories of loss. For more on the emotional and political stakes of these negotiations, read my full report in The Media Line.