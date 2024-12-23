This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Religious Zionists Rally in Jerusalem for Gaza Hostage Deal
Hundreds of people gathered to demonstrate for a cease-fire and a prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas, on Dec. 21, 2024 in Jerusalem. (Saeed Qaq/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Religious Zionists Rally in Jerusalem for Gaza Hostage Deal

Steven Ganot
12/23/2024

Thousands of religious Zionists gathered in Jerusalem on Sunday, urging Israeli leaders to finalize an agreement to free hostages held in Gaza since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 incursion and mass assault on communities in Israel’s south. The rally at the First Station complex reflected both grief and determination, as attendees sought to distinguish themselves from voices in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition who oppose negotiations with Hamas. My report for The Media Line exposes the tension between this public outcry and the government’s approach to a potential cease-fire and prisoner exchange.

Speakers at the event called for unity and decisive action. Rabbi Mordechai Vardi described the gathering as part of a “historic time of national trauma that must be turned to healing.” Rabbanit Racheli Fraenkel, whose son was abducted and killed along with two other teenagers in 2014, voiced solidarity with those still held in Gaza. Family members like Leshem Gonen, whose daughter remains captive, emphasized the shared pain uniting secular and religious Israelis.

Negotiators say 90% of the agreement is complete, with a potential exchange involving women, children, and elderly hostages for Palestinian detainees. Defense Minister Israel Katz expressed cautious optimism, saying, “We are closer to a deal than we’ve been.”

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

This rally underscored the urgency felt by families and supporters, many of whom sang prayers and shared stories of loss. For more on the emotional and political stakes of these negotiations, read my full report in The Media Line.

Mideast Daily News
Gaza Hostages
Israel negotiations
Leshem Gonen
October 7 Attack
Racheli Fraenkel
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods