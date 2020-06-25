Report: Wonder Woman Violated Quarantine

She may be able to save the world, but Israeli actress Gal Gadot is apparently unable to follow instructions. Best-known for her big-screen role as Wonder Woman, Gadot reportedly violated quarantine after returning to the Jewish state on June 12. According to Health Ministry guidelines, Gadot and family were required to self-isolate for two weeks following their arrival, but instead purportedly hosted guests at their rental property on a regular basis. The boo-boo has drawn widespread attention given Gadot’s popularity and past statements on the importance of #stayinghome. In March, she posted to her Instagram account that doing so “is our superpower! […] We shouldn’t take this [pandemic] situation lightly.” No member of the Gadot family tested positive for the coronavirus upon entry to Israel.