Gal Gadot speaking at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con International. (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)
Report: Wonder Woman Violated Quarantine

Charles Bybelezer
06/25/2020

She may be able to save the world, but Israeli actress Gal Gadot is apparently unable to follow instructions. Best-known for her big-screen role as Wonder Woman, Gadot reportedly violated quarantine after returning to the Jewish state on June 12. According to Health Ministry guidelines, Gadot and family were required to self-isolate for two weeks following their arrival, but instead purportedly hosted guests at their rental property on a regular basis. The boo-boo has drawn widespread attention given Gadot’s popularity and past statements on the importance of #stayinghome. In March, she posted to her Instagram account that doing so “is our superpower! […] We shouldn’t take this [pandemic] situation lightly.” No member of the Gadot family tested positive for the coronavirus upon entry to Israel.

