This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Activist Jailed, Sparking Tension With Incoming Administration
Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul, Aug. 27, 2017. (Emna Mizouni/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
human rights violations

Saudi Activist Jailed, Sparking Tension With Incoming Administration

Uri Cohen
12/29/2020

The latest controversial sentencing handed down by a Saudi court has human rights groups, international bodies and the incoming United Stated administration up in arms. On Monday, Loujain al-Hathloul, a prominent 31-year-old women’s rights activist, was jailed for nearly six years after she was convicted of trying to change the Saudi political system, demanding an end to male guardianship, attempting to apply for a United Nations job, and communicating with international rights groups and other local activists. Hathloul says she was repeatedly tortured since her 2018 arrest, including waterboarding, electric shocks, flogging and sexual assault. “My sister is not a terrorist, she is an activist,” her sister said Monday. “To be sentenced for her activism for the very reforms that MBS [Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman] and the Saudi kingdom so proudly tout is the ultimate hypocrisy.” The UN and several human rights groups condemned the prison sentence, while a US State Department spokesman said only that Washington was “concerned” by Hathloul’s jailing and was looking “forward to her anticipated early release in 2021.” President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, however, struck a harsher tone: “The Biden-Harris Administration will stand up against human rights violations wherever they occur,” he promised, echoing the next president’s vow to clamp down on Saudi transgressions.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.