This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabia Executes 6 Iranians for Drug Smuggling, Iran Protests

Saudi Arabia Executes 6 Iranians for Drug Smuggling, Iran Protests

The Media Line Staff
01/02/2025

Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday that it executed six Iranian men for drug smuggling, a move that drew strong objections from Tehran amid efforts to rebuild diplomatic ties between the two regional rivals.

The Saudi Interior Ministry stated that the men were apprehended smuggling hashish into the kingdom and were executed after the Supreme Court rejected their appeal. The ministry did not specify the timing of the executions.

In a statement, the ministry justified the actions as being in accordance with Islamic law and aimed at protecting the kingdom’s citizens and residents “from the scourge of drugs.”

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

In response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Saudi ambassador to express its condemnation, according to the official IRNA news agency. Mojtaba Shasti Karimi, an Iranian Foreign Ministry official, criticized Saudi Arabia for failing to notify Iran in advance, calling the executions “unacceptable under any circumstance.”

Iran also announced plans to send a delegation to Riyadh to discuss the matter. Karimi claimed the executions were a setback to judicial cooperation efforts between the two nations.

Mideast Daily News
Iran
IRNA
Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Tehran
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods