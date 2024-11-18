Saudi Crown Prince Accuses Israel of ‘Genocide’ While Balancing Regional Alliances

In a recent summit in Riyadh, Arab and Muslim leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, labeling them “collective genocide,” The Media Line’s Giorgia Valente reports. While the summit’s 57 participants emphasized establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and returning to 1967 borders, the rhetoric was seen by some as a strategy to placate domestic and Iranian audiences without altering Saudi normalization efforts with Israel. John Hannah from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America suggested that Saudi Arabia’s words serve public consumption while maintaining different actions privately.

Amid growing regional tensions, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati highlighted his country’s existential challenges. Meanwhile, Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, rejected the idea of a Palestinian state, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich proposing West Bank annexation by 2025. Valente’s coverage also notes that experts view Saudi Arabia as balancing its US ties and dialogue with Iran, reflecting broader regional concerns over stability and power dynamics.

Hamas urged Arab states to convert words into tangible actions against Israeli policies, while analysts highlighted the implications of Saudi diplomacy on regional politics and its complex relations with Iran and the US.