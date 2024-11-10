Study Reveals Sharp Rise in Israeli Emigration During Judicial Overhaul Period

During the first nine months of Israel’s government-led judicial overhaul attempt in 2023, emigration among native-born Israelis rose sharply, according to a study from the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research led by Prof. Dan Ben-David. The analysis revealed a 42% increase in the number of native-born citizens leaving the country compared to prior years, with a simultaneous 7% decline in those returning. The report covers the period leading up to the October 7 conflict, showing a net emigration trend that was 2.6 times higher than the average from 2009 to 2022.

From 2009 to 2022, the average number of native-born Israelis emigrating annually was consistently greater than those returning, aside from 2020 due to pandemic-related disruptions. In the first nine months of 2023, the number of emigrants reached 24,900, while only 11,300 returned, marking a significant gap.

The study also highlights a stark increase in emigration among foreign-born Israelis, with many leaving shortly after arriving, particularly recent immigrants from Russia and Ukraine due to conflict in their home regions. Ben-David stresses that the impact of recent crises, including the October 7 conflict, will take more time to evaluate fully, as future emigration trends depend on social, economic, and political changes in Israel.