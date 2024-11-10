Donate
Study Reveals Sharp Rise in Israeli Emigration During Judicial Overhaul Period
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, left, huddles with Justice MInister Yariv Levin at the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, on March 27, 2023, hours before he announced a pause to divisive judicial reform legislation. ( Marc Israel Sellem/AFP via Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
11/10/2024

During the first nine months of Israel’s government-led judicial overhaul attempt in 2023, emigration among native-born Israelis rose sharply, according to a study from the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research led by Prof. Dan Ben-David. The analysis revealed a 42% increase in the number of native-born citizens leaving the country compared to prior years, with a simultaneous 7% decline in those returning. The report covers the period leading up to the October 7 conflict, showing a net emigration trend that was 2.6 times higher than the average from 2009 to 2022.

From 2009 to 2022, the average number of native-born Israelis emigrating annually was consistently greater than those returning, aside from 2020 due to pandemic-related disruptions. In the first nine months of 2023, the number of emigrants reached 24,900, while only 11,300 returned, marking a significant gap.

The study also highlights a stark increase in emigration among foreign-born Israelis, with many leaving shortly after arriving, particularly recent immigrants from Russia and Ukraine due to conflict in their home regions. Ben-David stresses that the impact of recent crises, including the October 7 conflict, will take more time to evaluate fully, as future emigration trends depend on social, economic, and political changes in Israel.

Prof. Dan Ben-David, president of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research and a member of the Department of Public Policy at Tel Aviv University. (Daniel Tchetchik)

 

