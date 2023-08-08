Donate
Sudanese Deputy Chairman Unveils Plan To Halt Ongoing War
Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council Deputy Chairman Malik Agar, then-People's Liberation Movement-North chairman and governor of Blue Nile State, holds a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan on Nov. 17, 2020. (Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
08/08/2023

Malik Agar, deputy chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, on Monday unveiled a proposed government strategy to end the ongoing conflict in Sudan via a post on his Facebook page. Key components of the plan entail separating combatant forces, accelerating humanitarian aid, prioritizing civilian safety, and establishing a state-centric political approach over power-sharing.

Agar expressed concerns about numerous parallel peace initiatives, indicating they potentially exacerbate the war. He emphasized rallying behind the Sudanese army, viewing its support as integral to the nation’s objectives. Recent months have seen brutal confrontations between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces across regions, especially Khartoum. Since April 15, these skirmishes have resulted in 3,000 dead and over 6,000 wounded, the Sudanese Health Ministry reported.

Talks between the feuding Sudanese factions, mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US, commenced on May 6 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Despite several truce agreements, both parties have regularly accused each other of breaches. The conflict’s severe repercussions include the displacement of over 3 million people, both domestically and abroad, according to the United Nations.

