Suicide Bombing Kills Several, Including Turkish Workers, in Somalia

At least five people were killed and 14 were wounded on Saturday in a suicide bombing near the Somali capital of Mogadishu that targeted Turkish civilians working in the area. According to Ankara’s Health Ministry, two of the five dead were of Turkish nationality, and several of those injured in the attack were Turks as well. The local al-Shabab terror group, aligned with al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the bombing. “We strongly condemn this heinous attack targeting the employees of a Turkish company that undertook the Mogadishu-Afgoye road construction and contributes to the development and prosperity of Somalia,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said. The suicide bomber reportedly drove an explosive-laden motorcycle into the construction site, located near a Turkish military base, Ankara’s largest overseas base. In recent years, looking to combat the Gulf states’ influence in the region, Turkey has invested heavily in Somalia, promoting infrastructure projects, building hospitals and schools and backing the local government. This presence and support has brought Turkish workers into the crosshairs of al-Shabab, which opposes Mogadishu’s government and has carried out repeated attacks against Somali and Turkish forces.