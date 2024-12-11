The Last Resident of Metula: One Man’s Stand on Israel’s Northern Border

For over a year, Arie Almog has been the only resident of Metula, Israel’s northernmost town, refusing to leave even as government evacuation orders displaced thousands of others. In a powerful report for The Media Line, Maayan Hoffman details Almog’s resilience and the toll of the conflict with Hezbollah, which escalated after Hamas attacked southern Israel in October 2023. Almog has maintained his home while assisting displaced neighbors, but many houses in Metula now suffer from neglect, mold, and damage caused by military operations.

The conflict displaced 60,000 Israelis, with Metula becoming a makeshift army base during the violence. Despite a cease-fire signed in late November, residents have yet to return. Almog criticizes the evacuation, suggesting that staying could have deterred Hezbollah attacks and hastened Israel’s military response. His optimism about Metula’s recovery remains steadfast, even as he acknowledges the challenges ahead.

In a poignant reflection near the article’s end, Hoffman recounts Almog’s call for residents to overcome fear and rebuild their community. His story is a testament to endurance and hope in the face of adversity. To explore Almog’s journey and the broader implications for northern Israel, read Maayan Hoffman’s full article at The Media Line.