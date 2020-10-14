Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Enrages US, Europe with ‘Threats and Intimidation’
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (right) and visiting Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde face off on Tuesday during a tense news conference in Ankara. (Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
Greece
United States
Mediterranean
offshore gas
Mevlut Cavusoglu
Ann Linde
Middle East
Syria

Turkey Enrages US, Europe with ‘Threats and Intimidation’

Uri Cohen
10/14/2020

The US State Department on Tuesday did not mince words regarding aggressive Turkish naval moves in the Eastern Mediterranean, accusing Ankara of using “coercion, threats [and] intimidation” as a means of creating a “calculated provocation” and stoking tensions with neighboring Greece. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the US “deplores” Turkey’s October 11 announcement of renewed survey activity, in which it plans to sail through internationally recognized Greek territorial waters in a search for gas deposits. Turkey’s last boating excursion, in early August, led to a tense naval standoff between Ankara and Athens, as well as large-scale joint military drills conducted near the Turkish vessel by Greece, France, the United Arab Emirates and other nations. Last month, Turkey and Greece agreed to hold discussions on the matter, although Ankara’s latest move seems to have thrown cold water on the possibility. On another diplomatic front, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu berated visiting Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde during a joint Tuesday news conference. After Linde called on Turkey to withdraw from northeastern Syria, Cavusoglu lashed out at the Swede’s “condescending lecturing” and accused her of holding double standards. In response, Linde replied coldly that, being a guest, she would refrain from retaliating in kind.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.