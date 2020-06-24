Turkish Soldier Killed by Gunfire Emanating from Iran

One Turkish soldier was killed and two others were injured after they came under cross-border fire from Iran. The Turkish patrol was reportedly conducting a reconnaissance mission in the southeastern province of Hakkari. While no group claimed responsibility for the attack, analysts have pointed fingers at the PKK, which for decades has waged an insurgency in Turkey geared toward gaining autonomy. It comes after Ankara last week dispatched warplanes and troops to northern Iraq in the first-known comprehensive aerial and ground offensive targeting the PKK in that country. The conflict with the PKK, which is designated by the US and other Western nations as a terrorist group, has killed some 40,000 people. Turkey is also currently engaged militarily in the wars in Syria and Libya.