Turncoats Shift Loyalties, Urge Americans To Rethink Election Choices

In a compelling pre-election piece, Shira Dicker explores the impact of “turncoats” on the American political landscape, profiling Peter Deutsch, a former Florida congressman and ex-Obama surrogate now endorsing Donald Trump, and Jerushah Duford, granddaughter of the late evangelical preacher Billy Graham, who is voicing her support for Kamala Harris. Deutsch, a lifelong Democrat until recently, argues that Trump is the only candidate equipped to counter Iran’s nuclear threat, stating, “I do not take this decision lightly.” Deutsch has joined Trump’s campaign efforts in Pennsylvania, where he believes his outreach could sway undecided Jewish voters.

Duford, a vocal evangelical Christian, stands in stark opposition, supporting Harris as a “conscientious choice” rooted in her Christian faith. She feels Trump’s actions violate core Christian principles, including kindness and compassion, and expresses concern over the defection from church values. “People are leaving the church in droves,” she states, citing her own dismay since 2016. Duford’s views resonate with evangelicals wary of Trump but unwilling to speak out.

As election day approaches, these high-profile defections underscore the tension within party and family loyalties. Dicker’s report captures the complexity of these decisions as Deutsch and Duford wrestle with personal convictions and historical allegiances. To read more of Dicker’s insightful analysis, check out the full article.