Vaccines Finally Driving Cases Down Among Israeli Seniors
Mideast Daily News
coronavirus
Vaccine
Israel

Vaccines Finally Driving Cases Down Among Israeli Seniors

Uri Cohen
02/02/2021

Israel’s world-leading vaccination push is beginning to show its first signs of success, as the Jewish state’s over-60 population continues to register fewer and fewer coronavirus deaths, serious cases and infections. While nearly 2 million people out of a total population of 9 million have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Israel, nearly 70% of citizens over the age of 60 and those suffering from risk-inducing conditions have gotten the shot. Monday was the first day in over a week in which the national rate of positive tests dipped under 9.3%, with the number of serious cases among all demographics also showing signs of gradual decline. On Thursday, Israel’s government will determine whether to extend the month-long lockdown that has been imposed for the third time this year.

