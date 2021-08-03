Protecting Truth During Tension

Weekend Saw Almost 300 Palestinians Treated After Clashes With Israel
A Palestinians uses a wooden beam to transport a flaming tire during clashes with Israeli forces in the village of Beita in the West Bank on July 30, 2021. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Beita
Demonstrations
West Bank

Weekend Saw Almost 300 Palestinians Treated After Clashes With Israel

Michael Friedson
08/03/2021

At least 270 Palestinians received medical treatment after clashing with Israeli forces in the West Bank on Friday. The vast majority of injuries were related to tear gas, 50 were hit with rubber bullets, and seven were treated for gunshot wounds. The unrest was centered in the village of Beita, near Nablus, where demonstrators pelted Israeli civilians with rocks and hurled burning tires at Israeli soldiers. The trigger for the confrontation was construction work being done for an Israeli project being set up on a nearby hilltop on land the Palestinians claim for a future state of their own. Other clashes occurred at the funeral of 20-year-old Shawkat Khalid Awad, who was killed by Israeli forces on Thursday when violence broke out at the funeral of a 12-year-old boy, Mohammed al-Alami, who died amid the violence.

