What Lies Ahead for Israel in 2025? Experts Share Predictions

As 2025 begins, Maayan Hoffman explores what the year may hold for Israel after 15 months of war and ongoing challenges, including 100 hostages still held in Gaza. Security experts anticipate that 2025 will bring fewer casualties than the previous year but will remain fraught with strategic and military hurdles. Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi believes Israel is moving toward a decisive victory against Hamas, while Kobi Michael emphasizes the need for international support to eliminate Hamas as a governing entity in Gaza. Meanwhile, Einat Wilf suggests Israel’s enemies are weaker than a year ago, potentially opening doors for new opportunities.

The experts identify significant geopolitical developments, including the election of President-elect Donald Trump, which could bolster Israel’s security cooperation with the US. They also predict that resolving threats posed by Iran’s nuclear program and addressing rising extremism in the West Bank will dominate Israel’s strategic priorities. However, managing Gaza’s future remains a critical challenge, with Michael warning of prolonged instability and the absence of reconstruction efforts unless Hamas is eradicated.

Hoffman also highlights broader regional concerns, such as the impact of Turkey’s role in Syria’s new regime and the fragility of the cease-fire with Hezbollah. Despite the uncertainties, Wilf asserts that Israel holds the potential to reshape its trajectory through decisive actions. To learn more about the experts’ predictions and the challenges facing Israel, read the full article by Maayan Hoffman.