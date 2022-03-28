The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Women Can Only Fly With Male Chaperone, Say Taliban in Afghanistan
Mideast Daily News
Taliban
Afghanistan

Women Can Only Fly With Male Chaperone, Say Taliban in Afghanistan

Steven Ganot
03/28/2022

The Taliban have informed airlines in Afghanistan that women cannot fly alone but must be accompanied by a male chaperone when boarding domestic or international flights, Reuters reported on Sunday. The news agency quoted two sources who could not be named for security reasons as saying that the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice sent airlines a letter on Saturday informing them of the new requirement. Unaccompanied women who had already booked tickets, they said, would be allowed to travel on Sunday and Monday. But some women with tickets were turned away at Kabul’s airport on Saturday. The policy comes just days after Afghanistan’s fundamentalist government backtracked on its promise to open high schools to girls, a move that drew protests and condemnation from both foreign governments and rights organizations and from local Afghan citizens. The US on Friday, reacting to the Taliban’s reneging on previous assurances, canceled meetings with Taliban officials on plans to give the country access to much-needed economic assistance. The Taliban say they have not brought back the restrictions that were in place under their previous rule from 1996 to 2001, which barred women from education, work or leaving the house without a male relative. And they say they are respecting women’s rights as defined by Islamic law and Afghan culture.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.