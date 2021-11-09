Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

World’s Largest Camel Festival is Coming to Saudi Arabia
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
camels

World’s Largest Camel Festival is Coming to Saudi Arabia

Marcy Oster
11/09/2021

Saudi Arabia is gearing up to host the world’s largest festival dedicated to camels, which are known as the “ship of the desert.” The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival sponsored by the Saudi Camel Club will open on December 1 and run for 40 days, welcoming the owners of around 33,000 camels to the site of the event, covering an area of about 12 square miles, located about 60 miles northeast of the Saudi capital Riyadh. The camel owners come from the Saudi kingdom, other Gulf countries, the United States, Russia and France, according to the Saudi Press Agency. For the first time in the six years of the camel festival, women will participate in the event. Nearly $67,000 in cash prizes will be awarded in 19 different camel categories. Some 100,000 people visit the festival each day.

