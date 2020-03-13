Emerging Middle East: Saudi Arabia and Lebanon

Polar opposites, from the most conservative to the most liberal, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon are both tipped to be hot destinations for 2020.

Join us on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Frontline Club, 13 Norfolk Place, Tyburnia, London W2 1QJ, United Kingdom, to hear more.

Wild Frontiers founder and MD Jonny Bealby recently sampled the delights that Lebanon has to offer, while Operations and Product Director Marc Leaderman was one of the first Western tourists to rediscover the enigmatic kingdom of Saudi Arabia after decades of being closed off to tourists.

Join us to hear more about traveling with Wild Frontiers in both destinations.

Your £12 ticket price includes a drink and a donation to the Wild Frontiers Foundation. Please arrive at 6:30 pm to enjoy a glass of wine, beer or soft drink before the talk starts at 7 pm.

Stepping Inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Fresh from his first trip to Saudi Arabia since the kingdom began issuing tourist visas, Wild Frontiers Operations and Product Director, Marc Leaderman, will offer his personal insights into a country that has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world until now.

Marc traveled to Riyadh, Jeddah, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mada’in Saleh as well as the holy city of Medina and the Asir Mountains in the south of the country. He also trekked into a volcanic crater, went snorkeling in the Red Sea and watched Jamiroquai perform ‘Cosmic Girl’ in the middle of the Saudi desert…

“I felt truly privileged to visit this breathtakingly beautiful country, especially at a time when it is undergoing transformative changes the likes of which The Kingdom has never before experienced. I met a wide variety of women – from Instagrammers and drivers to business owners and guides – all of whom felt intrinsically part of the Crown Prince’s Vision 2030 movement for progress. Highly controversial (and highly disorganized in many aspects) Saudi Arabia may not be a destination for everyone, but for those who relish the prospect of challenging widely-held preconceptions, I cannot imagine a more exciting place to visit or a more exciting time to go.”

Lebanon – The New, Old Middle East

Looking to mark his 100th country with a destination that ticks all the Wild Frontiers boxes for adventure, culture and remarkable sights, MD Jonny Bealby, chose Lebanon.

What he discovered was the Middle East, but not as he knows it – from the cosmopolitan capital of Beirut to its thriving wine region, and from extraordinary cave systems to walks amongst the cedar-studded wilderness, taking in no less than seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites along the way.

“Since its creation 100 years ago Lebanon has seen its fair share of trouble. But now at peace, with itself and its many varied cultures, it offers not only world-class sites, great cuisine, interesting accommodation and a host of fun experiences, perhaps more importantly it offers the modern, curious traveler a fascinating insight into understanding both the political and cultural makeup of this most important part of the world”.