The Arabs and the Holocaust

Date and time: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join Zoom meeting here.

Meeting ID: 870 5226 7906

Passcode: alamein

One tap mobile

+442039017895,,87052267906#,,,,,,0#,,4775317# United Kingdom

+441314601196,,87052267906#,,,,,,0#,,4775317# United Kingdom

Dial by your location

+44 203 901 7895 United Kingdom

+33 1 7095 0350 France

+972 3 978 6688 Israel

+972 55 330 1762 Israel

+41 31 528 09 88 Switzerland

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 587 328 1099 US (Canada)

Meeting ID: 870 5226 7906

Passcode: 4775317

Find your local number here.

Please note that there is no registration. Participant numbers on Zoom are limited but the event will be livestreamed to the Harif Facebook page. Recordings will be uploaded on the Harif website. Priority will be given to questions sent in advance to info@harif.org

What was the impact of World War II on Jewish communities in Arab countries? The German advance in North Africa was thwarted by the Allied victory at El-Alamein in 1942 but the ideological impact of Nazism on the Arab world was huge and is with us to this day.