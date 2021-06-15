Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UK-IL Precision Agriculture Event
Mideast Streets
Agriculture
Israel
United Kingdom

UK-IL Precision Agriculture Event

The Media Line Staff
06/15/2021

Wed, Jun 16, 2021 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

The British Embassy in Israel, together with the British Council and the Wohl Foundation, are inviting you to a Precision Agriculture event

About this event

The British Embassy in Israel, together with the British Council and the Wohl Foundation, are inviting you to take part in an intimate, tailored online networking event, connecting Israeli Precision Agriculture startups with TOP UK universities & research centres, to promote UK-IL R&D collaborations.

As our world’s population grows exponentially and Climate Change’s impact increasingly disrupts weather patterns, there is a great need for adaptation and transition in agriculture, ensuring food security for future generations. Technology will, and already is, taking a major role in this movement to reshape agriculture, and is anticipated to transform this industry.

Join us to hear about agriculture & innovation in the UK, the cutting edge research done by the four academic institutions and learn about The Wohl Clean Growth Alliance funding opportunity for UK-IL partnerships.

THE MAIN EVENT IS OPEN FOR EVERYONE!

__________________

Exclusive 1:1 Networking with the Experts for Israeli Startups

After the main panel, selected Israeli startups will get the chance to meet 1:1 with our UK precision agriculture experts – don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity and register NOW!

The experts are interested in meeting Israeli Startups, looking for opportunities to partner with UK academia, with technologies which can be applied to Precision Agriculture, mainly around:

Remote sensing and geospatial technologies

Big data and AI

Sensor data fusion and analytics

Crop Management

Autonomous farming

Impacts of extreme climate and weather events and their combination

What is the Wohl Clean Growth Alliance? it is a new initiative funded by the Wohl Legacy and managed by the British Council together with the UK Science and Innovation Network in Israel. The programme is open for UK-IL partnerships application between academic institutions, as well as a startup-academy collaboration! In this event, we will aim to match Israeli startups to our academic institutions, as a first step for a Wohl application! For more information, go here.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.