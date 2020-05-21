Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
violence against women
gender inequality
empowerment of women
Honor Killing
Israel

Women’s March

The Media Line Staff
05/21/2020

Date, time, and place: Monday, June 1, 2020, 6 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3), Lahat Promenade, Tel Aviv, Israel

Marching against violence against women!

After the first women’s strike against murder and violence toward women, for a year and a half, decision-makers dragged their feet while women were murdered.

Six women have been murdered since the beginning of the coronavirus restrictions and a total of 10 women and a baby since the beginning of the year.

35 ministers and not one who cares about us.

Millions of shekels on invented offices, but there aren’t 250 million shekels for a program to prevent domestic violence.

It is time for us to be a top priority for the most wasteful government in history.

The largest women’s march in the state’s history is demanding implementation of, and transfer of a budget for, the National Family Violence Prevention Program

We demand a government office to address the issue.

Murder is the ultimate expression of what starts as harassment in the street, at work, and at home.

It is the tip of the iceberg of wage gaps, offensive comments, impudence, directing women toward low-paying professions, prostitution, and gender-differentiated education in schools. It is the result of violence and gender discrimination that we all feel every day and in every space.

51% of the population is no longer silent and is leaving the house.

This is a protest of us all, women and men.

Violence – not in our house.

For more details, communication and collaborations, contact us.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.