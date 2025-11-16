From Tallinn to Taipei, Israel Binds Small Democracies Into a Global Front

By opening an embassy in Estonia, deepening defense ties, and backing Taiwan, Israel positions itself at the center of a growing network of like-minded states resisting authoritarian aggression

When Iran launched its massive missile and drone attack on Israel in April 2024—170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles, and over 120 ballistic missiles—the world watched in awe as Israel’s defense systems and Israel’s allies intercepted 99% of them. According to Reuters, analysts estimated the cost of that defense at around $1 billion. Commentators were quick to lament the expense, as if protecting a nation from destruction could be reduced to a financial balance sheet.

While Israel was condemned by many for defending its people from genocidal enemies on seven fronts, others read the news between the lines. The numbers told a very different story—the one that leaders around the world truly absorbed. By the end of the year, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced a record-breaking $14.7 billion in defense exports for 2024: This was a 13% increase over 2023, and the fourth consecutive record. What began as a costly night of mortal fireworks became a clear demonstration of technological and moral superiority.

The lesson is simple: Investment in defense is about leadership—protecting not only one’s own citizens, but also the principles of freedom and liberty against a growing chorus of aggressors who still believe that “might makes right.” It is through this lens that Israel’s decision to open an embassy in Estonia takes on deeper meaning. Some have dismissed the move, saying Estonia is too small to be strategically meaningful in global terms. Those critics miss the point entirely. It was a small stone that David picked that brought down the seemingly invincible Goliath.

Estonia knows what it means to live under the shadow of a hostile neighbor. Its history and geography have taught it that freedom must be defended, not taken for granted. That is why the opening of Israel’s embassy in Tallinn on November 11, 2025, was more than a diplomatic ceremony; it was a statement of shared understanding and mutual resolve. The event, attended by Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, marked the beginning of a new era of political, economic, and strategic cooperation.

The visit was accompanied by an Estonia–Israel business forum, bringing together nearly 50 companies from the defense, cybersecurity, and information and communications technology sectors. The goal was to foster partnerships between Israeli and Estonian firms that share expertise in innovation and national security. Both nations reaffirmed their shared democratic values, and their commitment to standing firm against those who threaten freedom through intimidation and aggression.

This connection between small, determined democracies extends far beyond Europe and the Middle East. In Asia, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung recently stressed how Israel’s steadfast support for Taiwan aligns with his nation’s strategic interests. “We will be friendly to countries that are friendly to us,” Lin said, pointing to the 72 members of the Israeli Knesset who signed a declaration supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in international organizations. By contrast, the Palestinian Authority’s alignment with Beijing’s “One-China” principle shows how, in global affairs, values and alliances are increasingly clear-cut.

In today’s world, free world democracies must find each other and stand together. Whether it is Israel and Estonia on the Baltic frontier, or Israel and Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific, the message is clear: The defense of freedom and liberty is not a regional concern but a global responsibility.

Israel’s new embassy in Tallinn is not about size or symbolism alone. It is about freedom and solidarity between nations that know what it means to live under threat, and what it takes to ensure that their children grow up free. In that sense, every Israeli victory over tyranny, every new Israeli embassy, every intercepted missile, and every reaffirmed alliance with Israel is a message heard far and wide. It is one chapter in the same global struggle—a reminder that freedom and democracy, while costly to defend, are priceless to keep.