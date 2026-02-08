Why Is Saudi Arabia Investing Billions in Syria’s Economy?

Syrian officials described the move as the largest influx of investment since the lifting of US sanctions

[DAMASCUS] In recent weeks, reports of extensive Saudi investments, potentially the largest in over a decade, may indicate a transformation of Syria’s economic landscape. This move reflects a clear shift in the nature of economic relations between Riyadh and Damascus after years of stagnation, sanctions, and international restrictions.

This new direction, confirmed by official sources and cross-referenced media reports, comes within the framework of regional efforts to gradually reintegrate Syria with other Arab nations and open channels of economic cooperation that will support and revive its struggling economy.

According to information obtained by The Media Line, the Saudi investment package includes projects in a variety of essential sectors, most notably energy, infrastructure, real estate, aviation, and logistics services, in addition to telecommunications and light industry.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the value of these investments could reach several billion dollars over the coming years, with phased plans to implement projects according to a timetable that takes into account Syria’s economic and logistical considerations.

Economic relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia took another significant step with the announcement of the formation of the Syrian delegation to the Saudi-Syrian Investment Council, a move aimed at enhancing bilateral economic cooperation and turning agreements and memoranda of understanding into implementable projects.

According to the Syrian Ministry of Economy and Industry, leaders from both the public and private sectors were selected for the Syrian delegation, with the goal of facilitating Saudi investments in energy, infrastructure, transportation, real estate, and logistics services.

The formation of the council follows a series of joint investment forums between the two countries, which resulted in the signing of dozens of agreements and memoranda of understanding worth billions of dollars, reflecting the seriousness of both parties in moving from the planning phase to the practical implementation of joint investments and supporting the path of reconstruction and economic development in Syria.

Syrian businessman Wael al-Khaldi believes this step represents a strategic shift in the kingdom’s policy towards Syria, as engagement is no longer limited to political and diplomatic aspects but has expanded to include a long-term economic partnership.

Al-Khaldi told The Media Line that talks with Syria are part of a broader Saudi vision to strengthen its investments in the region, diversify its external markets, and open new opportunities for the Saudi private sector.

On the Syrian side, the government is placing great reliance on these investments to revitalize the economy, which suffers from a sharp decline in production, rising unemployment rates, and weak infrastructure.

Economic sources in Damascus told The Media Line that Saudi investments could contribute to restarting a large number of idle factories, as well as developing ports and airports, and improving electricity and water networks, which would be directly reflected in the quality of services provided to citizens.

Saudi investments are not limited to the economic dimension alone but also carry clear political and regional implications. Riyadh seeks to enhance regional stability by supporting Syria’s economic recovery, based on the conviction that economic development is a key factor in achieving security. This step sends a message to the international community that Arab countries are becoming more involved in Syria’s reconstruction, apart from external calculations.

At the same time, these investments are not without potential challenges and risks, most notably the continuation of some Western sanctions, the complexities of the financial and banking system, and the weakness of the legislative environment in certain areas, in addition to concerns related to transparency and capital protection.

Economic experts stress that the success of these projects will largely depend on the Syrian government’s ability to provide a stable legal and administrative environment, guarantee investors’ rights, and facilitate bureaucratic procedures.

Saudi businessman Khaled Al-Otaibi, an investor in the real estate and energy sectors, told The Media Line: “The Syrian market has great potential and promising opportunities, especially during the reconstruction phase. We believe that early entry into this market may yield rewarding returns in the medium and long term, but this requires genuine partnerships with local entities and clear guarantees to protect investments.”

Syrian investor Samer al-Hassan, who works in the food industries market, told The Media Line that Saudi investments represent an important opportunity to revitalize the local private sector, adding: “We need new capital and expertise, and Saudi investments are capable of transferring modern technology and opening new export markets for Syrian products. The most important thing is that these partnerships be based on mutual benefit, not on a relationship between a strong party and a weak one.”

Meanwhile, Syrian economic expert Dr. Mahmoud Abdullah told The Media Line that this step could constitute a turning point in the trajectory of the Syrian economy if properly utilized, explaining that “the inflow of large capital will help stimulate domestic demand, create wide employment opportunities, and improve the value of the currency, but this is linked to the existence of genuine reforms in the financial and administrative system.”

Saudi investor Fahd al-Qahtani, who is studying entry into the transport and logistics sector in Syria, noted that “Syria’s geographic location makes it an important gateway to regional markets, and investment in ports, roads, and airports could turn it into a regional logistics hub, in line with the kingdom’s vision of enhancing Arab economic integration.”

Market data confirm that the sectors most attractive to investment in the near term will be renewable energy, housing, rehabilitation of industrial zones, and development of smart cities, in addition to transport and tourism projects. Analysts also expect to soon witness the signing of more agreements and memoranda of understanding between Saudi and Syrian companies, paving the way for the launch of large-scale joint projects.

In sum, Saudi investments in Syria represent a pivotal step in the path of reconstruction and economic recovery, reflecting a growing Arab orientation toward supporting stability through development and economic partnership. Despite ongoing challenges, the success of this effort could attract a broader wave of Arab and foreign investment and reshape the Syrian economy in the coming years, advancing mutual interests and supporting regional stability.

Saudi Arabia’s announcement that it will invest billions of dollars in Syria marks a new phase in economic ties between Riyadh and Damascus after years of political obstacles and international sanctions that limited broad engagement.

Syrian officials described the move as the largest influx of investment since the lifting of US sanctions. The package includes projects ranging from airport and infrastructure development to telecommunications and energy, signaling Riyadh’s intent to enter the Syrian market through concrete partnerships rather than symbolic or nonbinding agreements.

This shift reflects months of cumulative diplomatic and economic efforts rather than a sudden change. Saudi-Syrian ties have advanced through joint investment forums in Damascus that led to dozens of agreements worth more than $6.4 billion focused on reconstruction, infrastructure, and telecommunications.

Saudi officials have repeatedly signaled that investment opportunities in Syria would expand significantly after sanctions were lifted, boosting confidence among companies and institutions in the market’s potential.

This push comes as Syria’s economy faces one of the deepest downturns in its modern history. National output has fallen sharply after more than a decade of conflict, inflation frequently exceeds 25 percent, and the local currency has weakened significantly, driving poverty and unemployment to record levels. These conditions have left the economy in urgent need of new capital to begin recovery.

Before sanctions were lifted, economic restrictions severely limited Syria’s ability to attract foreign investment. US measures, particularly the Caesar Act, blocked major financial and banking transactions and deterred foreign companies from committing to long-term projects, posing a key obstacle for Saudi and Gulf investors.

The recent lifting of sanctions has emerged as a pivotal factor in changing the economic rules of the game in Syria. The announcement by the US administration to lift most sanctions imposed on Damascus opened the door to the possibility of Syria’s return to the global financial system, making financial transfers, cross-border trade, and long-term financing easier to carry out.

This development has already led to a noticeable improvement in the local currency exchange rate. Economic experts have indicated that lifting sanctions enables Syrian banks to deal with their counterparts abroad and reduces obstacles that previously hindered trade and investment.

Lifting sanctions constitutes a fundamental step in rebuilding trust between international investors and the Syrian economy, as sanctions were not merely commercial restrictions but also a powerful psychological factor that prevented the inflow of foreign capital and technical expertise into the local market.

With this constraint removed, new doors are opening for Saudi companies to invest in major projects in energy, telecommunications, and transport, as confirmed by Saudi firms that have expressed readiness to move their plans from the “exploration” phase to actual project implementation once a sound legal environment and appropriate guarantees are in place.

At present, the Syrian economy suffers from deep structural weakness as a result of years of war that destroyed infrastructure and weakened the banking system and trade outlets. The recovery process extends to rehabilitating idle factories, upgrading transport networks, and restoring the energy sector.

Some local and Arab investors have begun to develop plans to benefit from available opportunities, with some stating that lifting sanctions represents “an end to fear” that had prevented them from returning to the market and expanding their activities in Syria.

The recent Saudi step is not only an investment in tangible projects, but also a vote of confidence in the potential of the Syrian economy and its ability to recover. It reflects a vision that sees economic development as the cornerstone of social and political stability in the post-conflict phase.

The greatest challenge remains the Syrian government’s ability to translate these potentials into practical reality through legislative and operational reforms that enhance the market’s capacity to attract more foreign and local investments, ensure investor protection, and facilitate administrative procedures.