After Gaza Church Blast Kills 3 Civilians, Israel Promises Investigation 

On Thursday, an Israeli strike hit Gaza’s Holy Family Church, the only Catholic church in the territory, killing three civilians and injuring several others. The Israeli government expressed regret, calling the strike a mistake and pledging a full investigation. The incident has drawn sharp international criticism, including from the Vatican and Italian leaders.

According to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the strike killed two women instantly and injured the parish priest, Fr. Gabriel Romanelli. A third person later died from injuries. The compound had been sheltering dozens of civilians, including Christians, Muslims, and children with disabilities.

Photos showed significant damage to the church, including a gaping hole in the roof near a large stone cross. The Israel Defense Forces said they are reviewing the incident and reiterated that the military does not intentionally target religious sites.

“Israel never targets churches or religious sites and regrets any harm to a religious site or to uninvolved civilians,” the Foreign Ministry said. The Prime Minister’s Office later added, “Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza’s Holy Family Church. Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the attack “unacceptable,” while Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described it as “a serious act against a Christian place of worship.” Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, stated an Israeli tank had hit the church, adding, “We need to understand what happened, what should be done, especially to protect our people.”

Pope Leo XIV offered prayers and repeated his call for a ceasefire and peace in the region.

The church strike occurred as President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the White House. US officials emphasized the importance of reducing tensions in the region, including in Syria, where a separate conflict between Druze fighters and government forces killed hundreds and was concluded with a tenuous ceasefire.