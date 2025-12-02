Dell Family Commits $6.25 Billion To Jump-Start ‘Trump Accounts’ for Millions of US Children

A sweeping philanthropic initiative led by Michael and Susan Dell is set to inject billions into new federal investment accounts for American children, marking one of the largest private commitments to youth in US history. The couple announced a $6.25 billion plan to help 25 million children receive seed money for “Trump Accounts,” the savings vehicles created under President Donald Trump’s tax-and-spending legislation passed on 4 July.

The federal program authorizes the Treasury Department to open index-fund investment accounts for every US citizen under 18 with a Social Security number. Children born from 2025 through 2028 will receive an automatic $1,000 federal deposit once accounts begin operating in July 2026. The Dells intend to add $250 to eligible children up to age 10 who were born before the federal window, focusing on ZIP codes with a median family income below $150,000. Their contribution is meant to ensure older children are not excluded from the opportunity that younger ones will automatically receive.

“Trump Accounts will be the first—I guess you could say—first real trust funds for every American child, allowing family members, employers, corporations, and generous donors to contribute money that will be invested and grow,” President Trump said in a White House press conference Tuesday shortly after the Dells pledged to contribute.

Supporters say the legislation makes it easier for businesses and philanthropists to offer large-scale contributions. Dell Technologies plans to match the Treasury’s $1,000 deposits for new children of its employees. Parents only need to open an account to receive the Dell contribution automatically.

The Dells said they were speaking with other “wealthy Americans” who may consider contributing to the program. They added that they hope that the accounts will inspire families to contribute more of their own money, even small amounts, that will grow over time.