Dermer Tells Trump: Israel Seeks Hamas Defeat, Not Permanent Gaza Occupation

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer delivered Israel’s message directly to US President Donald Trump during a White House policy session on Wednesday, laying out what Jerusalem sees as essential for Gaza’s future once Hamas is removed from power.

According to Channel 12, Trump called Dermer into the meeting mid-session to present Israel’s conditions for the “day after.” Dermer, a close adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told the president that Israel has no intention of permanently occupying the Gaza Strip or expelling its residents. Instead, Israel’s position is that Hamas must first be eliminated, after which governance should pass to a body that does not threaten Israel.

The report, citing an unnamed source, stated that Dermer emphasized Israel’s willingness to compromise on other issues if these conditions are met. The American goal, the source added, is to spearhead an internationally backed mechanism that would allow Israel to withdraw without leaving Gaza vulnerable to another terrorist takeover.

While no firm decisions were made, the session emphasized the urgency of answering the central question of who will govern Gaza once Hamas is gone.

The meeting at the White House brought together Trump, Dermer, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who oversaw Middle East policy during Trump’s first term. A senior US official described it as a routine policy discussion that touched on humanitarian aid, the ongoing hostage crisis, and post-war arrangements. US envoy Steve Witkoff called it a “large meeting” on Fox News, while the official emphasized that no announcements were forthcoming.

Blair has been promoting his own ideas for Gaza’s future and has recently coordinated with both Kushner and Israeli leaders, including Netanyahu. Kushner himself traveled to Israel earlier this month for consultations.