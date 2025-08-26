Hamas Deal Not Discussed at Security Cabinet Meeting; Mediators Say Israel Ignoring Proposal 

As Israel’s Security Cabinet avoided debate over a proposed hostage deal on Tuesday, mediators Qatar and Egypt accused Jerusalem of refusing to engage with an agreement Hamas has already accepted.

Following the meeting, Israel emphasized to Egypt that it is not going to consider a phased deal but only a comprehensive agreement that would release all of the remaining hostages and bring the war to an end.

Qatar said Israel has not responded to the latest ceasefire-for-hostages framework, adding that it doubts Jerusalem intends to reach an accord. Egypt reportedly conveyed “disappointment, frustration and anger” over the lack of Israeli response. The criticism came as mass demonstrations swept across Israel, with protesters demanding a deal to free the captives and bring the fighting in Gaza to an end.

The proposal accepted by Hamas earlier this month would see ten living hostages exchanged for hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners during a 60-day truce, with the option of extending it if the sides agree to permanent ceasefire terms.

Despite the outside pressure, the Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem focused on approving military plans for an advance into Gaza City, considered one of Hamas’s last strongholds. Netanyahu told visiting U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) that freeing the hostages and defeating Hamas are “intertwined missions,” vowing that Israel will act with “determination and strength.”

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted this week that the war would reach a “conclusive ending” within weeks, while IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir confirmed the army has completed the first phase of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” and is preparing for expanded operations in Gaza City.